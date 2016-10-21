Joshua Radin is live in Nottingham

American singer-songwriter Joshua Radin is playing live in the UK later this year.

And he will be at Nottingham’s Glee Club on December 1.

Joshua was destined for live music after the first song he ever wrote, Winter, was featured on Scrubs.

The resulting fervor around the song soon led to a record deal.

His next studio album, The Fall, is out this year.

He said: “The Fall is my seventh studio album but it’s the first album I’ve produced myself, so this feels like the most honest work I’ve released.”

Tickets for his Nottingham date are available at http://bit.ly/2dmivwA