John Godber’s Teechers in class at Trinity Arts

John Godber’s classic comedy Teechers comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

This is another witty, fast paced comedy testing the three actors with a range of characters.

See the demonic deputy head, the farcical French assistant, the sarcastic school leavers, the cantankerous caretaker, the boisterous bully, the horny head mistress and many more..

The show is being presented by MJS Productions, who are quickly becoming known for their fast paced, larger than life imaginative and creative works on stage.

So pencil cases at the ready, hands on heads, fingers on lips and prepare for a great night.

And if you can’t make it, you’ll need a note from mum.

The show is on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase