John Bishop is winging into Sheffield

John Bishop brings his Winging It tour to Sheffield this weekend.

The scouse comedy ace returns will be at the FlyDSA Arena for two nights on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

John said: “It has been three years since my last live show, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.

“There really is nothing like performing in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It and in some respects, having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life.

“But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

As well as his stand-up success, John is also well known for numerous TV appearances on comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain, The John Bishop Show and The John Bishop Christmas Show (all BBC1), John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1).

Earlier this year, he turned his hand to something completely different – interviewing – on new series called John Bishop: In Conversation With on the W Channel which has seen him have fascinating – and at times revealing – chats with the likes of James Corden, Ken Loach and Lindsay Lohan.

Tickets for his Sheffield shows are on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk