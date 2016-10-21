John Bishop is winging into Nottingham and Sheffield

John Bishop will return to stand-up comedy next year with a brand new live show, Winging It.

And he will be playing Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 13 and 14 and Sheffield Arena on November 4 and 5 in 2017.

John said: “When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It and, in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life.

“But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

His last tour, Supersonic, was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim.

Rollercoaster, in 2012, was another sell-out, and followed the successes of his Sunshine tour in 2011 and the Elvis Has Left The Building in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

As well as his stand-up success, John is also well known for numerous TV appearances on comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain, The John Bishop Show and The John Bishop Christmas Show (all BBC1), John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1).

Earlier this year, he turned his hand to something completely different – interviewing – on new series called John Bishop: In Conversation With on the W Channel.

Tickets for his Nottingham dates at £28, £33.60, £39.20 and £44.24 on 0843 3733000, online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/johnbishop or in person at the arena box office.

Tickets for his Sheffield dates are £43.45, £38.50, £33 and £27.50 on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, or £41.48, £36.75, £31.50 and £26.25 in person from the arena box office.