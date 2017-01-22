Joanne Shaw Taylor has live date in Sheffield

British blues-star Joanne Shaw Taylor is live at Sheffield City Hall this week on her UK tour

The girl with the big voice from the black country is live in the UK having toured extensively around the world and released critically-acclaimed albums, gaining a global fanbase and playing alongside some of her musical idols in the process.

Her famous fans across the guitar world including Joe Bonamassa (who described her as ‘a superstar in waiting’), Tedeschi Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Wilko Johnson, Glenn Hughes and John Mayall to name but a few.

She is at Sherffield City Hall on Thursday, January 26.

Ticket details are at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk