Jesus Jones have live date at the Rescue Rooms

Jesus Jones are playing at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms in November as part of their new UK tour.

The band could be said to be back – but really, they never went away.

Frontman Mike Edwards said: “We just dropped off the radar for a while.

“We never split, or gave up altogether, we just needed to rediscover how to be a fully-functioning band again.

“We realised it was still fun, so thought why don’t we do more and have more fun?”

Best known for hits like Real, Real Real, International Bright Young Thing and Right Here, Right Now, Jesus Jones are at the Rescue Rooms on November 15.

Tickets are available now at www.rescuerooms.com