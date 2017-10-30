Jerry Sadowitz is live and loud in Nottingham

Scottish comedy star Jerry Sadowitz brings his new show Comedian, Magician, Psychopath! to Nottingham Arts Theatre this week.

A blistering stand-up and world-class magician, Jerry Sadowitz is not really back as he saved petrol and never left.

His unique combination of comedy, absolute hatred, and card tricks, every moment is guaranteed to make you feel better about yourself as he bangs on about anything and everything.

He is in Nottingham on Friday, November 3 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2xraiyL

Please note: This show is strictly for over-18s.