The Jenna Hooson Band are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Nominated for best female vocalist at the 2012 British Blues Awards, Jenna has toured across the UK, Europe and the USA and winning fans everywhere with her blend of blues, soul and rock.

She is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm.

For details, go to www.clownebluesclub.co.uk