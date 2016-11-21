Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce Sheffield date

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will play a headline date at Sheffield Arena next summer.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO continue to go from strength to strength with not only their latest platinum album, Alone In The Universe a runaway success both commercially and critically, but also more than a million sales of All Over The World - The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra.

Known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that blends rock, pop and classical, ELO have had 26 UK top 40 singles, Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Their Sheffield show will be on June 21.

Tickets priced £55 to £121 are on sale from 9am on Friday, November 25 on 0114 2565656, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or in person at the arena box office.