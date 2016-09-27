Jason Donovan heads cast of award-winning musical

Superstar Jason Donovan is in Sheffield this week, starring in a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and West End smash-hit.

He plays legendary record producer Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quartet which is at the city’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, October 1.

The musical is inspired by the famed recording session at Sun Records in Memphis, when Sam Phillips brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley to create a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band.

Million Dollar Quartet features a thrilling score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Hound Dog, I Walk The Line and Great Balls of Fire.

Jason has played leading roles in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sweeney Todd and most recently, Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

He is joined by performer/musicians Martin Kaye as Jerry Lee Lewis, Robbie Durham as Johnny Cash, Ross William Wild as Elvis Presley and Matt Wycliffe as Carl Perkins.

Tickets are priced from £20, available from the Lyceum box office. To book, contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk