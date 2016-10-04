Jamie Lawson has headline Sheffield date

Jamie Lawson is live at the O2 Academy in Sheffield next week as part of his biggest ever headline UK tour.

Jamie has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last 18 months, thanks largely to his huge international hit Wasn’t Expecting That and his self-titled debut album hitting the top of the UK album charts.

Last year, Jamie was unveiled as the first ever signing to multi-award-winning Ed Sheeran’s own label Gingerbread Man Records.

Enigmatic and soulful, Jamie first drew Ed’s attention with an early version of Wasn’t Expecting That, which reduced Sheeran to tears.

Ed said: “I first became aware of Jamie Lawson a few years ago, after hearing him perform his track Wasn’t Expecting That.

“I very rarely get emotional over a track, but that song stopped me dead.”

Jamie Lawson is in Sheffield on Thursday, October 13.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2duebt5