James Graham’s The House is coming to the Theatre Royal

Nottingham writer James Graham’s critically acclaimed political drama The House is embarking on its first ever national tour next year.

And it will be at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 14 to 18.

The play is set in 1974 and the UK faces economic crisis and a hung parliament.

In a culture hostile to co-operation, it’s a period when votes are won or lost by one, when there are fist fights in the bars and when sick MPs are carried through the lobby to register their vote.

It’s a time when a staggering number of politicians die, and the building creaks under idiosyncrasies and arcane traditions.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2gPKicw