Jack Savoretti will play live at Sheffied City Hall next year as part of his new UK tour.

The singer-songwriter also releases his new single, I’m Yours, on December 16.

The track is taken from his top 10 album, Sleep No More.

His Sheffield date is on March 26 and tickets are available now at www.jacksavoretti.com or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk