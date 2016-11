Retford Majestic Theatre School are presenting Jack and the Beanstalk this weekend.

Come and see the theatre stars of the future and find out whether Jack will succeed in rescuing the princess or will the giant get him?

The show is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford on Sunday, November 27 at 5.30pm.

Tickets are £9.50 and £8.50 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com