Iron Maiden to play Nottingham and Sheffield arenas

Rock legends Iron Maiden will play live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield next year as part of their Book of Souls world tour.

The band will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 4 and Sheffield Arena on May 10.

Bassist Steve Harris said: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

We’re really looking forward to it, especially visiting places we haven’t been to for a very long time.

“Although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the atmosphere of arenas.

Special guests at all shows will be American rockers Shinedown.

Standing tickets for both shows are only available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

All other seats for Nottingham are available on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ironmaiden.

All other seats for Sheffield are available on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk