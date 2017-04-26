Iron Maiden are back to rock the Arena

Rock legends Iron Maiden are live at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena next week.

The band – who are fronted by Worksop-born Bruce Dickinson – are at the Arena on their Book of Souls world tour.

Bassist Steve Harris said: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

“Although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the atmosphere of arenas.”

The gig is on Thursday, May 4 and support comes from American rockers Shinedown.

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2pFLaAG