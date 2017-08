Have your say

Indie Manned are bringing the best of Britpop to Worksop this weekend.

The Sheffield-based band will be playing legendary tunes by the likes of Oasis, Stereophonics, Foo Fighters, Stone Roses, Manic Street Preachers and more.

The gig is at The Frog on Saturday, August 12.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2qZXj7