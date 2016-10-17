Independent film fun at Gainsborough this weekend

A film festival for all senses of humour is taking place in Gainsborough this weekend.

Anarchic Amusement is a British Independent film festival that will be held at Trinity Arts Centre.

Supported by Film Hub Central East, part of the BFI UK-wide Audience Network, Lincolnshire One Venues Young People’s Programme (LOVYPP) has worked with a group of young programmers (aged 12-25) called Little Trinitys in the area, over the past five months, to plan and create a festival of enjoyable films and wraparound activities.

The festival intertwines the themes of comedy and courage for all senses of humour with films that reflect that ideology.

The festival begins on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm with a screening of The Lobster (15) starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz.

It then continues on Saturday, October 22, starting at 11.30am with Bend it Like Beckham (12A) starring Keira Knightley.

This is followed at 3pm by About A Boy (12A) starring Hugh Grant and ends at 7.30pm with Pride (15) starring Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton.

As well as the films, the event will also feature a live dance performance and stand-up comedy gig on the Friday night and a poster sale at and quiz for everyone at on the Saturday.

Activities are free but film ticket buyers will be given priority.

Film tickets are available on 01427676655 or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre