Iconic hits of The Kinks coming to Retford

The Kast Off Kinks are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week

The Kinks, are often cited as one of the most important and influential rock bands of all time.

This all-star band, featuring some of the original members of The Kinks, plays all their classic hits including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing and more.

They are at the Majestic on Friday, September 15.

Tickets are available on http://bit.ly/1coU3TT