Home date for Sheffield fok star Martin Simpson

Martin Simpson will be playing at home next week when he performs at Firth Hall at University of Sheffield.

Born in Scunthorpe but subsequently living in America, Sheffield now proudly claims him as an honoured resident, along with his producer and near neighbour, ex-Pulp man

Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s finest acoustic and slide guitar players, Martin’s interpretations of traditional songs are masterpieces of storytelling.

He has been making world-renowned music for four decades and is one of the folk world’s all-time favourites, fusing the distinctive traditions of British and Afro-American folk with great eloquence.

The gig is on Tuesday, December 13 at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets are £14 (£10 OAP, unwaged and staff), £6 NUS and under-26), while tickets on the door are £16 (£12 OAP, unwaged and staff), £7 NUS and under-26).