Headline Sheffield date for Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna is live at the Leadmill next week
Declan McKenna is live at The Leadmill in Sheffield next week on his latest UK tour.

The tour follows the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album, What Do You Think About The Car? and appearances at the Reading & Leeds Festivals over the summer

The 18-year-old has toured the world relentlessly over the past year with his melody-heavy indie pop songs and he’s live in Sheffield on Tuesday, October 31.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2yRqRWf