Headline Nottingham date for Jeremy Loops

South African singer Jeremy Loops and his band are touring the UK this month.

And they have a headline date at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on October 17.

His single Down South has had more than five million hits on Spotify and more than two million on YouTube.

His debut album Trading Change topped the iTunes album chart in South Africa.

The band’s style features jazz, rock, folk and hip hop and is based on looping and layering various instruments including guitars, harmonicas, banjos and beatboxing.

They bring a new sound to the alt-folk genre.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available at www.rescuerooms.com