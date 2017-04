Heavy rockers Hellyeah are blasting into Nottingham on their new UK tour next month.

Hellyeah is a rock super-group consisting of Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Vinnie Paul (Pantera/Damageplan), Tom Maxwell (Nothingface), Christian Brady(Franky Perez & The Truth) and Kyle Sanders (Bloodsimple).

They are at Rock City on April 15.

Tickets are available at www.rock-city.co.uk