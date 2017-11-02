Hazel O’Connor has a live date in Sheffield

Search

Hazel O’Connor will play The Foundry in Sheffield later this month

The award-winning singer, writer and actress will be performing songs from her first three albums, Breaking Glass, Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus, all of which produced a stream of top 10 hits, including the iconic Will You?, Eighth Day and D Days.

The gig is on November 19 and tickets re available on 0114 2228777, 0844 8889991 or http://bit.ly/2t7rBXp