Have Faith in George Michael tribute show

Wane Dilks stars as George Michael in Faith at the Majestic Theatre in Retford
Celebrate the music of the late George Michael at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Faith - The George Michael Legacy stars Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band and is a musical journey through 35 years of hits from the Wham! days to George’s solo career.

The show features a host of hits including Club Tropicana, Fast Love Faith, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

It is at the Majestic on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT