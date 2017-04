Comedian and entertainer Billy Pearce brings his new show Funny Guy to Retford’s Majestic Theatre this week.

One of Britain’s most popular family entertainer, Billy can also do the grown up stuff too.

And this is one of those occasions where the material he does is suitable for adults only.

The show is on Friday, April 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.co.uk