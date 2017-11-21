Have a night to remember with Shalamar

Shalamar are live at The Foundry in Sheffield this weekend.

The soul and disco legends are touring the UK to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their classic album Friends.

Best known for hits like The Second Time Around, Make That Move, I Can Make You Feel Good, Friends and A Night To Remember, Shalamar started life as a ‘manufactured’ faceless group created by Dick Griffey for the 1977 hit Uptown Festival - which was credited to a faceless artist Shalamar in 1977.

When Griffey realised that there was a demand for an actual group, he teamed up dancers Jeffrey Daniel and Jody Watley with singer Gary Mumford.

Mumford soon left

and was replaced by Gerald Brown, who himself left in 1979.

However, Jeffrey Daniel had met Howard Hewett a few years earlier and when Brown left, Daniel asked Hewett to come on board.

The rest is history.

Their Sheffield gig is on Saturday, November 25.

Tickets are on 0844 8889991 or http://bit.ly/2pn43ff