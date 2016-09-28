Hang for a night of Frankie Valli hits

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons returns to the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend with the tribute act Let’s Hang On.

Back by huge demand, Let’s Hang On take you on a musical journey through the history of one of the most successful bands of all time.

Featuring an anthology of hit songs including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Bye Bye Baby, December 1963 (Oh What A Night!), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Grease and more.

The show is on Saturday, October 1 at 7.30pm and tickets priced £22 are available now on 01777 706866 or online at www.majesticretford.com