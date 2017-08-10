Search

Greg Davies, Jools Holland and Strictly stars Anton & Erin among big names heading to Nottinghamshire

Taskmaster star Greg Davies comes to Nottingham in October
The Kast Off Kinks, James Acaster and American stars The Tenderloins – the men behind TV’s Impractical Jokers – are also on the way.

Here’s our round-up of the latest acts who have Nottinghamshire dates soon