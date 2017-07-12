Go on a journey with Anything Goes in Worksop

The Anything Goes choir and musicians from Wales High School are joining forces for a special concert at The Crossing in Worksop this weekend.

Completing a busy month at The Crossing, Anything Goes will present Choral Classics – A Journey through Time.

In a new and imaginative programme, the group start with a 16th century Henry VIII ballad – complete with recorders – and then sing church music selected from each successive century.

Masterpieces by Mozart, Faure, and Vaughan-Williams are all included, and music by John Rutter and Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo brings things right up to date.

Anthony Wright, Wales High School’s head of music and Anything Goes’ musical director, will be at the helm for the concert.

With him will be young musicians from the school performing music from films and shows.

The show is on Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk