The new UK production of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield all this week.

The classic story of Baby and Johnny has just enjoyed a successful run in West End and features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

It is at the Lyceum Theatre all this week until Saturday June 10.

Tickets are £27 on 0114 2496000, online at http://bit.ly/2quvNxw or in person from the box office.