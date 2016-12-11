Get set for Beatlemania all over again in Retford

The Upbeat Beatles are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

The Upbeat Beatles are in constant demand and their hard earned reputation for authenticity and attention to detail has taken them around the world

From the depths of the Cavern to the Apple roof top, through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, their attention to detail will draw you into the world of the Beatles like no other show with songs that changed a generation from She Loves You to I am the Walrus.

The show is on Sunday, December 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com