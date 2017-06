Funky Studios are presenting their summer showcase at Mansfield Palace Theatre next week.

Bursting with talent the Funky students promise to bring something different, exciting and fresh to the Palace stage once again as they present an evening filled with a variety of musical theatre, singing, dancing, acting and contemporary music.

Performances are on June 15 and 16.

Tickets are available on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2rXbVVx