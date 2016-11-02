Gervase Phinn is telling tales in school

Award-wining writer and broadcaster Gervase Phinn is coming to Gainsborough this weekend.

Gervase Phinn has been touring theatres across the country for more than 10 years now as a hilarious raconteur.

The best-selling author, radio and TV personality, really is at his best and most exciting in front of a live audience.

Join him as he shares his hilarious and sometimes poignant tales of life as a schools inspector in the Yorkshire Dales – stories that have seen him dubbed ‘the James Herriot of schools’.

With his keen ear for the absurd and sharp eye for the ludicrous, Gervase has delighted audiences all over the UK with his shows.

His Gainsborough show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, November 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £17.50 are available now on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase