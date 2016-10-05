Gavin James has live date in Nottingham

Having spent the last couple of years supporting Ed Sheeran for two nights at Croke Park, supporting Sam Smith in the USA and opening for Taylor Swift at Hyde Park, Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James is now on his own tour of the UK.

And the run includes a date at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms next week.

He is currently gaining extensive airplay on various radio station with the remixed version of his song Nervous.

That was the follow up to last year’s single Bitter Pill, which gained five million streams on Spotify and won the Irish Choice Music Prize for Song of the Year.

The album Bitter Pill was also released last year.

His Nottingham gig is Wednesday, October 12.

Tickets for his Rescue Room gigs are available now at www.musicglue.com/gavinjames/tickets.

Alternatively, visit the Rescue Rooms’ site at www.rescuerooms.com