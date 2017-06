The Gav Coulson Group is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend

Making a quick return to the venue, the band bring a new class of contemporary blues-rock material to audiences throughout the country, influences by the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore and Walter Trout.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre in Sunday, June 11, for details go to www.clownebluesclub.co.uk