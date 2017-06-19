Gary Numan to play Nottingham date on Savage tour

Electronic and industrial music pioneer Gary Numan will Nottingham’s Rock City later this year.

The tour, his first live dates since celebrating his cult albums Replicas, The Pleasure Principle and Telekon last year, is support of his latest album, Savage.

Gary Numan’s influence has been recognised by a diverse array of the world’s greatest artists, including the likes of Lady Gaga, ack White, Kanye West, Beck, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails, many of which have collaborated with Numan and covered or sampled tracks from his vast back catalogue.

Tickets: www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.garynuman.com/tours