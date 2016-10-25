Fury’s Tornados take fans Halfway to Paradise

Billy Fury was Britain’s answer to Elvis, sending his female fans wild with excitement.

Colin Gold plays the much-missed legendary entertainer in Halfway to Paradise - the Billy Fury Story at Sheffield City Hall on October 28.

Billy’s own band, the all original Fury’s Tornados, will perform live his 29 hits, including Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, Jealousy and Halfway To Paradise.

Billy’s long-term partner Lisa Voice will introduce the show on a giant movie screen.

Tickets from £21. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk