Funhouse Comedy is back for a night of laughs in Kirton

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in- Lindsey this month for more fun and laughter.

Headlining is the appealing and gripping Eddy Brimson.

Known as a ‘geezer’ he is one of the most fascinating comedians on the circuit.

Over the years he has made many TV appearances in various hit sh0ws, including Eastenders, Absolutely Fabulous, The Thin Blue Line and Casualty.

He has also featured in TV adverts for products such as Snickers and Bacardi Breezer.

Travelling all over the world as a stand-up he once even did a gig naked!

Also on the bill is the intrinsically funny Lloyd Griffith.

As a choirboy in Grimsby he sang on The National Lottery programme with Dudley Moore, who played the piano.

Later in life, he sang backing vocals on a Bee Gees album.

An aspiring goalkeeper, he can also can claim to have talked strategy with Barcelona and Argentina football star Lionel Messi

A professional singer but always being a natural jester led him to turn to stand-up.

With his down-to- earth cynicism and lively attitude he enthralls his audience.

Also appearing will be Adam Hastings with his blend of witticism mixed with awkward self-realisation.

They are joined by the charming and witty Paul Mutagejja, who was both a model and basketball player before entering comedy.

Completing the line-up is the self-deprecating Matt Hoss, who has an amusing gift for saying something inappropriate.

Compere for the night, as usual, is the lively and amiable Spiky Mike.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 13 at 8pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £9 in advance atwww.funhousecomedy.co.uk