Fun Lovin’ Criminals announce Nottingham and Sheffield dates

Fun Lovin’ Criminals have announced live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield next year as part of their new UK tour.

The multi-platinum New York group celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Come Find Yourself earlier this year.

And true to their hashtag #LoveYaBack, the band are feeling the love from the fans and so are doing it all again next year on their Big Night Out Tour.

The 12-date tour will include stops at The Plug in Sheffield on February 9 and Rock City in Nottingham on March 3.

Huey Morgan, the band’s frontman turned Sony Award winning radio broadcaster, said: FLC always bring a mucho grande style.

“In my half-Irish, half-Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we goin’ big!

“Of course we want everybody to come along for the ride, we wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans.

“Bigger the party the better, so come join us.”

The tour announcement comes after a massive anniversary year, amplified by a summer full of headline festivals across Europe in celebration of a landmark album that inhabited the UK album charts for 100 weeks.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst on to the UK scene in 1996, with songs like Scooby Snacks, The Fun Lovin’ Criminal, King of New York and Loco.

Heralded for their generation defining blend of styles and effortless New York cool, the band’s cocktail of rock & roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and Latin, gave them a unique timelessness that is still apparent three decades on.

The line-up is a classic one too with Huey joined by founder partner Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser on bass, trumpet and samples and Frank ‘the rhythm master’ Benbini on drums.

Testament to their critical and cultural importance, 2016 also marked the year that the world’s most esteemed lexicographers officially added the term Scooby Snacks to the Oxford English Dictionary, citing the famous lyrics to the hit single of the same name.

Tickets for both their Nottingham and Sheffield gigs are available now at www.alttickets.com or www.seetickets.com