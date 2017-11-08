Folk legends Foster & Allen live in Retford

Foster & Allen bring their latest tour to Retford’s Majestic Theatre this weekend.

The Irish folk music superstars are celebrating 40 years in the music business.

This concert will give fans the opportunity to hear hits such as Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years and Old Flames

They will also be performing their latest single Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

They are in Retford on Sunday. November 12.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT