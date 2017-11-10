Festive show is Taylor Made for Christmas comedy in Worksop

New group Taylor Made Productions is presenting The Flint Street Nativity at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop next week.

The group is made up of local amateur performers and the show is directed and produced by an award-winning team which has been involved in productions in Retford, Newark and Lincoln.

For it’s debut production, the group has chosen this festive comedy in which adults play the roles of the children.

Miss Horrock’s class of seven-year-olds is about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for the proud parents and occasional social worker.

However, squabbles arise when Angel Gabriel wants to play Mary, the Star grumbles he’s not a proper star like they have at NASA, Herod won’t stop waving to his mum and the subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script.

And then the stick insects escape.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre from Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18.

Tickets are on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net