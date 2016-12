The Maltby Miner’s Welfare Band will play live at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop for the venue’s annual Christmas brass band concert.

As well as the band, the traditional pie & pea supper can still be enjoyed and organisers are looking forward to a selection of festive music to get people into the yuletide mood.

The concert is on Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 on 01909 501817.