Festival performers share all that jazz

Jazz musicians who have played at festivals around the country will perform in a village hall in north-east Derbyshire.

Saxophonist Ian Miller and pianist Dominic Spencer are based in Edinburgh and have played major events in Scotland as well as Buxton Fringe and Bath Fringe festivals.

They specialise in melodic improvisations on jazz standards and originals compositions with the beautiful Scottish countryside inspiring much of Ian’s writing.

You can catch the pair performing at Coal Aston Village Hall on Friday, November 4, at 8pm. Tickets £10, contact 01246 414173.