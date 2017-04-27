Fantastic foxy family fun in Sheffield

Roald Dahl’s popular story Fantastic Mr Fox comes to life at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next week.

Boggis, Bunce and Bean are three greedy, smelly, horrid farmers who hate the cunning Mr Fox.

Mr Fox is smart, clever and rather fantastic,.

But even he doesn’t realise how determined the farmers are to get revenge on him for constantly outwitting them.

Can he hatch a plan to save his family and friends?

Can they outrun the diggers and outsmart the farmers once again?

And can Rabbit shut up long enough not to give the game away?

The show is on from May 2-6.

Tickets and showtimes are on 0114 2496000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk