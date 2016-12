Live music returns to Tickhill next week when John Kirkpatrick presents Carolling and Crumpets for Tickhill Music Society as part of their 40th anniversary season.

Exploring the folklore and folk music of England in midwinter, the concert is at 7pm on Friday, December 9 at St Mary’s School in Tickhill.

Entry is £10 (subscription members, accompanied under-16s and NUS free)

As well as the music, there will also be wine, mince pies and the raffle prize of a luxury Christmas hamper.