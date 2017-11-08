Everyone is invited to one big Motown party

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams back into Nottingham this month.

Seen by more than one million people throughout the world, and at events like the Royal Variety Performance party, the show is a non-stop celebration of the world famous Detroit label’s legacy.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back Motown hits and a memorable show in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more , recreated by a talented cast and live band.

The concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave, I’m Coming Out, Loco In Acapulco and more.

The show is at the Royal Concert Hall on November 23.

Tickets are available at www.trhc.co.uk