Everton Players are going on strike to save the library

The Everton Village Players are back on stage next week with Alan Plater’s comedy I Thought I Heard A Rustling.

The local council threatening to close down the library and three intrepid protestors are taking strike action.

However, the strike is not having much effect because Ellen the dedicated librarian, ex-miner Bill, a poet who is actually no poet at all, and Nutley an aspiring writer with no idea of how to write a book, have forgotten to actually tell anyone they were going on strike.

And as Ellen says: “We sent away for some donkey jackets and a riot squad, but they quoted 10 days for delivery.”

Will they succeed in keeping Ellen’s beloved library open?

Find out at when the play is performed at Everton Village Hall from Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday, October 29.

Tickets are now on sale from the Box Office on 01777 817395.