Eurovision legends Bucks Fizz live in Rotherham

Eurovision legends Bucks Fizz are coming to Rotherham next week with the Make Believe Tour.

Bucks Fizz became a global phenomenon, when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with Making Your Mind Up, which became an instant hit around the world, hitting number one in nine countries, including the UK.

Their iconic dance routine which saw the two boys ripping off the two girls’ skirts halfway through the song rocked the Eurovision stages.

The band went on to sell more than 15 million records and achieve two further UK number ones and eight more UK top 20 hits with songs like Land of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies.

After more than a decade apart, original members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston reunited for the TV show Pop Goes The Band.

Soon after, they recruited new member Bobby McVay.

The group now regularly appear at festivals and 80s’ events around the country and last year undertook a hugely successful UK tour.

They are back on the road again this autumn and are at Rotherham’s Civic Theatre on Thursday, September 29.

Tickets are £22 from the box office 01709 823621 or visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk