Enable Us Festival is back in Sheffield for part two

The Enable Us Festival of new theatre and independent performance returns to the University of Sheffield Drama Studio this weekend.

The twice-yearly festival began last spring and is back next week and at the end of the November with 11 new shows, each staged for one night only at the Drama Studio.

Enable US is produced by the Performance Venues department of the University of Sheffield.

The line-up offers something for everyone with comedy, Japanese horror, a Howard Barker world premiere, clowning, local history, children’s theatre, candle-lit ghost stories, political gig theatre, interactive gaming, and a personal exploration of quantum mechanics.

The festival opens with award-winning comedian Brennan Reece with his new hit show Everlong on Sunday, October 29.

This is followed by Japanese horror-inspired Kwaidan on Monday, October 30, which features disturbingly realistic life-size and humanette puppets, shadows and video with live performance.

On Wednesday, November 1 the festival hosts two hard-hitting short dramas from leading British playwright Howard Barker - including a world premiere of the unpublished play All This Joseph.

The writer, musician and BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4 presenter Dr David Bramwell takes centre stage on Thursday, November 2 with a mysterious water journey along the River Don, from Doncaster where he grew up to its source in the Pennines with Dead Flow the Don.

The first week of the festival ends on Saturday, November 4 with a show for children aged three to seven years-old and their families – a new telling of the Three Bears set in a kitchen and told by a chef using cooking utensils.

Week two of the festival begins on November 27 with the Edinburgh Festival hit Morale is High (Since We Gave Up Hope).

The audience can get involved on November 28 with Wi-Fi Wars, hugely acclaimed interactive comedy game show where the audience play along on their smartphones or tablets.

This is followed by The Principle of Uncertainty on November 29 where a lecture on quantum mechanics turns into a touching exploration of personal heartbreak.

Two works by celebrated ghost writer MR James are presented in Oh Whistle.. on November 30, while Welcome To Paradise, on November 30, is an alternative Christmas show that ventures into the darkly comic side of festive season.

The festival ends on December 2 with another show for children and families, a puppet version of fairy tale favourite, Rapunzel.

Details of the full festival line up – and tickets – is at www.enableus.group.shef.ac.uk